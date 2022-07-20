Suspected ritual killers murder 81-year-old granny in Benin, dismember her body

Residents of the suburban Igbe Ibuya neighbourhood of Benin, Edo State are presently living in fear following the gruesome mother of an 81-year-old woman by suspected ritualists.

A neighbour who confirmed the incident explained that the octogenarian was murdered by the killers who allegedly abused her and dismembered some parts of her body for rituals purpose.

The source who pleaded anonymity explained that the assailants who are popularly called yahoo boys waylaid the granny and killed her, just a few metres away from her residence at about 4pm last Saturday, July 16.

It was gloom at the granny’s uptown residence as the melancholic family members silently discussed the killing and dismemberment of the matriarch.

A family member who also pleaded anonymity and refused to disclose the deceased name added that her mother had gone to pick up some medicine from a delivery motorbike rider at Trade Fair Complex when she was waylaid and hacked to death.

She said that her late mother’s son who lived abroad bought the medicine that she gave to a friend who visited Benin to deliver to his ailing mother.

She said that her mother had passed a bush part just behind the family house to pick the medicine from the motorcyclist when the killers pounced on her.

In a deep distress, she explained: “I was at home laundering my clothes when she went to pick up the medicine at Trade Fair. If not for that, I would have gone there myself.

“After she didn’t show up after waiting for a long time, I decided to call her mobile phone which rang ceaselessly but she didn’t pick up. That was when I became worried and decided to go pick the medicine.”

Fighting back teardrop, she continued: “After picking up the medicine, I still didn’t see her but her mobile phone was still ringing. We only saw the corpse on Sunday morning when somebody heard the phone ringing in the bush just behind our house. When we got to where the phone was, we saw my mother, dead.”

Speaking on his mobile phone, the Edo State Police spokesman Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor confirmed the incident, noting that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Evbuotubu is presently battling to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Nwanbuzor, however, said that no part of her body was cut off, assuring that the identity of the deceased will be revealed once investigations are concluded.

