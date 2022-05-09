Suspected quack Nurse arrested over death of pregnant woman in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a quack nurse in Lisaluwa area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, Nneka Nwosu, over the death of a pregnant woman identified as Queen Innocent.
The deceased was said to have approached the suspect for delivery of her baby, not knowing that Nwosu was not a qualified nurse to handle such a medical job but operating a clinic illegally in the town.
It was gathered that the deceased who left her house to the clinic developed complications while the suspect was taking delivery of her baby before she gave up.


According to an eyewitness, who explained that the deceased had gone into labour, and died in the process of delivery as the suspect could not handle the delivery, saying the pregnant woman died during delivery.
She said, “the deceased who had informed her mother before coming to the clinic threw up after eating and became unconscious, after which she gave up the ghost.
“Though she had been attending her ante-natal at the clinic before the ugly incident. The parents of the deceased found out that the pregnant woman gave up when they arrived at the clinic.
“All efforts to revive the innocent failed and her family had to invite the police because of the circumstances leading to the death of the pregnant woman while the quack nurse was arrested.
The suspect explained that the mother of one was attending the clinic for the first time, saying she delivered her first child in a hospital in Akure.
“The deceased had a child before the pregnancy. But the child was not delivered to my hospital. She was in Akure when she gave birth to her firstborn.
“But some of her relatives use to patronise me and they are the ones that referred her to me for medical treatment,” Nwosu explained.
However, the police in the state have arrested the quack nurse while the investigation is ongoing to unravel the real cause of the death of the young woman.
The police, however,  confirmed that her corpse had been deposited in a morgue pending the arrival of her husband.

