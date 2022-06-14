Suspected pirates ambush speedboat, kidnap 8 passengers in Bayelsa

Chairman of Maritime Workers Union in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Daniel Biodoumoye, has confirmed an attack on a Yenagoa-bound speedboat by suspected sea pirates which resulted in the abduction of eight yet-to-be-identified passengers on board.

According to an eyewitness account, the passengers numbering fifteen were said to have departed Egweama, in the early hours of Monday, June 13, 2022, after they had attended a burial in the area over the weekend.

The suspected pirates reportedly intercepted the 200 horses power engine boat close to the Burma rice farm and fled off with eight of the fifteen passengers.

According to the Brass Unit Maritime Union Chairman, a combined rescue team of the marine police, union leadership and others managed to rescue seven passengers out of the fifteen on board who were luckily abandoned by the armed pirates.

Meanwhile, the Regent of Egwe Ibe, Chief Timipre Saka-Yabi condemned the kidnap and called for the unconditional release of his subjects, urging security agents to rescue the victims.





Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the boat was attacked in the early hours of Monday.

“The passenger boat was attacked on 13 June 2022 and seven passengers were reportedly abducted. We have commenced investigations,” he explained.

