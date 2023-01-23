Suspected paedophile allegedly defiles 11-year-old daughter, another arrested for fondling 10-year-old girl’s private part

A 33-year-old suspected paedophile, Tunde Kareem, has been arrested by the Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Also apprehended was another paedophilia suspect, Amos Michael, aged 46, who said to have defiled a 10-year-old girl (name also withheld) after luring her into a secluded place to engage in inappropriate fondling of her private part.

Briefing journalists on the arrests on Monday, the state commandant, Michael Adaralewa, who spoke through the Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, said that the cases were reported on January 15 and 17 respectively.

The PRO disclosed: “One Mr Tunde Kareem, 33, who lives at Papa area of Idi Osan, Ibadan, had carnal knowledge of his 11-year-old daughter.

“Also, 46-year-old Mr Amos Michael, who lives at 7, Agbati Orile, Osan Road, Alakia, Ibadan, on January 15, 2023, took an advantage of his friend’s stepdaughter, aged 10, in a secluded environment where he touched her inappropriately until she was defiled.”

Okuneye said that Commandant Adaralewa, in his quest to sanitise Oyo State from crime and criminality, vowed to make the suspects to face the wrath of the law.

In defence, Kareem denied defiling his daughter. According to him, “it was my former wife who reported me that I was sleeping with my daughter. We were no longer together and she travelled out of Nigeria. She wanted to take the girl from me when her mother was still alive. Nothing happened until about three weeks after she came back when she went to lodge the complaint.

“I have married another wife and she and my ex-wife used to quarrel a lot. I didn’t do anything with my daughter. She is my first child.”

However, Nigerian Tribune learnt that in her statement, Kareem’s daughter told NSCDC officials that her father had been defiling her for quite some time, especially whenever his current wife went out or engaged in house chores.

She was said to have seized the opportunity of going to her mother’s family during Yuletide to intimate her aunt of the sexual abuse she was going through from her father.





Her mother, who was said to have gone to an Arab country, was reportedly informed by her sister when she came to Nigeria for the new year celebration.

The second suspect, Michael, admitted fondling the 10-year-old girl’s private part but denied any form of penetration.

“The girl is my friend’s stepdaughter. I carried her on my bike to buy biscuit for her. When I was returning, I rubbed her private part with my fingers, but I didn’t sleep with her as being claimed by her family,” the suspect told the Nigerian Tribune.

