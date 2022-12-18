Suspected kidnappers kill popular businessman in Ondo

A businessman based in Ugbe Akoko, Ondo state, Augustine Okoye, who was kidnapped with his wife has been reportedly killed by abductors after payment of ransom.

The couple were kidnapped along the Isua Akoko highway while their abductors demanded an undisclosed amount of money as ransom to secure their release.

It was gathered that Okoye was killed by the kidnappers before the family of the victims paid the ransom and freed only his wife.

A source within the community disclosed that the man had been beaten to death before the ransom was paid, but warned his wife not to disclose to those negotiating their release.

According to the source, “the wife disclosed that their abductors warned her not to tell the negotiators about the husband’s death or she will be killed.”

A police source in Ikare Akoko who confirmed the incident disclosed that the car of the victims had been recovered from the scene of the incident.

The police source said men of the Ondo Amotekun corps and local vigilante groups were now combing the forest to recover the dead body and arrest the suspects.

All attempts to confirm the incident from the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami proved unsuccessful.

