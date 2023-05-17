A five-man gang of suspected kidnappers on Tuesday evening killed one person and abducted three others along Ijara-Isin/Isanlu Isin road in the Isin local government area of Kwara State.

Among the three abducted persons include one Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, immediate younger brother of Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.

It was gathered that Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo and two others were in the car along Ijara-Isin/Isanlu Isin road when the gun-wielding kidnappers intercepted and whisked them away.

The source also said that while they were being ordered out of the car into the nearby thick bush, a commercial motorcyclist, said to be riding towards the scene of the incident, was instantly shot dead.

The source gave the name of the deceased person as Adeyemi of Pamo Isin.

The source, who said that another bus conveying passengers from Ekiti State along that route was also intercepted while all the passengers were taken away into the thick bush.

Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, who is also a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

He said his immediate younger brother was on an errand for the burial ceremony of their mother, scheduled to take place in their hometown, Isanlu Isin, on Saturday when he was kidnapped with two others.

“Yes, one of the kidnapped victims is my immediate younger brother. He was on errand with others for the burial ceremony of our mother this Saturday when he was kidnapped with others,” he said.

Oyedepo said that the suspected kidnappers had not reached out to the family for ransom payment.

“By the grace of God we will continue with the burial and we believe that by the grace of God, he will be released alive”, he said.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident, said that, “One person was killed and three others still missing according to the information available.

“Police men have been drafted into the thick bush to comb it and rescue the kidnapped victims alive and also arrest the kidnappers”, he said.

