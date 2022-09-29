Suspected kidnapper killed by Oyo NSCDC in Ibadan

A suspected kidnapper was gunned down by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State at Easy Gate Farm along Abanla Ogunmakin road Ibadan, on Wednesday at about 10:30 am.

The state Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, disclosed this through the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, on Thursday.

According to Adaralewa, the suspected kidnappers, numbering eight, gained entry to the farm to kidnap its owner of the farm who is a foreigner but met stiff resistance from the NSCDC personnel.

This led to a gun duel, resulting in one of the kidnappers being shot dead while others escaped with bullet injuries.

He recalled how the suspected kidnappers invaded the same farm on June 1, during which one of the NSCDC personnel was shot in a gun battle.

The commandant, who praised the gallantry efforts of his personnel, urged the state residents to join hands with all security operatives by giving credible information on whatever they could perceive as happening.

He also called on the residents to contact NSCDC or other security agencies if they notice anyone with bullet wounds, in order to arrest other wounded members of the kidnap gang.

“We are created to protect you, if you see something, please say something,” Adaralewa enjoined.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Independence: FG Declares Oct. 3 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 3, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.….

Police Confirm Death Of Bukka Hut Co-Founder, Laolu Martin

Investment and banking expert and the Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Laolu Martins has died in his Lekki home in Lagos. There have been controversies surrounding the death of the former Stanbic IIBTC Pension Fund worker, who died on Tuesday night….…

Committee Of VCs Misinformed FG About Our Salaries —Polytechnic Lecturers





Polytechnic lecturers in the country have taken a swipe at the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) over a report credited to it that chief lecturers in Nigeria polytechnics’..…

Musa reveals successful surgery

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair his left arm and will return to action with Sivasspor soon.….

I will fight Joshua, says Whyte

Dillian Whyte has called out Anthony Joshua, offering to step in to fight the former heavyweight champion in December in place of Tyson Fury..…

EDITORIAL: ICPC’s Budget Padding Allegation

By now, Nigerians must be tired of hearing and reading stories of graft and sleaze perpetrated by officials of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government. There just seems to be no end to these stories…