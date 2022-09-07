Suspected illicit drug dealer arrested at Kogi Poly

Operatives of Kogi State Polytechnic Security Unit intercepted one Friday Momoh who was in possession of hard drugs while making his way to the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja.
The 26-year-old Momoh and an indigene of Lokoja Local Government of Kogi State was suspected to be a member of a secret society.
The suspect was apprehended with 66 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 containers of weed, assorted charm, scissors, N52,000 cash and other hard drugs called ‘ICE’.
According to the Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr. Emmanuel Onuh, Momoh who is not a student of the institution, was arrested on his way into the Polytechnic with a bag full of the stated materials.
Mr. Onuh said the security unit was on alert based on intelligence reports that students were organizing a picnic as one of the activities to mark the 2022 Students’ Week.
He however noted that the report at the disposal of the management was that cultists were regrouping to test the security might of the Polytechnic but nipped in the bud by the proactive personnel of the Polytechnic.
”During interrogation, Momoh confessed to be a member of a secret cult group called “Aro Bagger Confraternity.
”He has since been handed over to the security agents for further investigation.”
Meanwhile, the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman has commended the effort of the security unit in Momoh’s apprehension.
He noted that the success was another milestone of the present management in eradicating cultism, cult-related activities, and other social vices.
Dr. Usman however warned all criminally minded persons to steer clear of the campuses of the Polytechnic as the management would not take matters capable of breaking down law and order on campus lightly.
