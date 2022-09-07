Suspected illicit drug dealer arrested at Kogi Poly

Operatives of Kogi State Polytechnic Security Unit intercepted one Friday Momoh who was in possession of hard drugs while making his way to the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja. The 26-year-old Momoh and an indigene of Lokoja Local Government of Kogi State was suspected to be a member of a secret society.

The suspect was apprehended with 66 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 containers of weed, assorted charm, scissors, N52,000 cash and other hard drugs called ‘ICE’. According to the Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr. Emmanuel Onuh, Momoh who is not a student of the institution, was arrested on his way into the Polytechnic with a bag full of the stated materials. Mr. Onuh said the security unit was on alert based on intelligence reports that students were organizing a picnic as one of the activities to mark the 2022 Students’ Week.