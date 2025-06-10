Suspected IED kills six in Sokoto village amid rising terrorist threat

Tragedy struck Gwabro village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday, as six persons were confirmed dead following an explosion suspected to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, confirmed the incident and the casualty figure but declined to provide further details about the suspected perpetrators of the blast.

Eyewitnesses, including the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Chairman of Tangaza Local Council, Garzali Raka, also confirmed the fatal incident, adding that the victims had since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Local sources alleged that the deadly device may have been planted by the notorious Lakurawa terrorist group, which has long been terrorising residents in Tangaza and neighbouring Gudu Local Government Area.

“The Lakurawa terrorists are mostly foreigners and have continued to disturb the peace in several villages across both councils,” one resident claimed.

As fear grips the affected communities, residents are calling on government at all levels to take urgent and decisive action to eliminate the terrorist threat and restore peace to the region.

