Suspected hoodlums attack three Amotekun operatives in Osun

Suspected hoodlums attacked three personnel of the Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, in Awo of Egbedore Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries while in a fierce battle with the miscreants who were trying to disarm and dispossess them of their guns are presently being attended to by medical experts at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Reacting to the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Yusuf Abass, in a statement on Monday, said, “The violent and unprovoked attack was carried out against its operatives by armed hoodlums on Friday at its command post in Awo.

“A team of four operatives had stormed a cemetery to probe an alleged unauthorised burial but ended up being ambushed by the hoodlums.

“The hoodlums, said to be working for the family members of the deceased that was interred at the community burial ground, moved to the Amotekun command unit and unleashed another terror on the security personnel.

“The hoodlums attacked the personnel in front of other security agents.”

“The initial incident unfolded following a formal request by the Oniwoye of Iwoye, who reported the unauthorised interment of a corpse on the community Ancestors’ land. Responding swiftly, four Amotekun operatives were deployed to the location to investigate the matter.

“Upon arrival at the site, the operatives discovered that the burial had already taken place. Shockingly, a notorious and long-wanted thug, Ismaila Aluko, emerged from hiding with a gang of armed collaborators and launched a brutal attack on the operatives, injuring them in the process.

“The operatives tactically withdrew to the Awo Command to seek reinforcement. However, in a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and staged a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo.

“This brazen assault took place in the presence of law enforcement agents, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as family members of the assailants.

“During the attack, the marauders tried to disarm Amotekun personnel and inflict serious injuries on the operatives, who were immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment.”

