Suspected herdsmen murder 2 in Ijaw community

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly killed two persons in the Toru-Angiama community in Patani Local Government Area of Delta state.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 23rd January 2023.

The victims were gruesomely murdered in their farms in what was described as an unprovoked attack.

Sources said the deceased persons were found lifeless in their farms and were discovered to have been butchered to death by the attackers.

Our correspondent gathered that some herders in the community and environs had been intimidating and harassing residents in the area in recent times.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, when contacted late Monday confirmed the killing.

He, however, added that no suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder.

