Suspected herdsmen kill seven in Benue

No fewer than seven people were killed by suspected herdsmen in a renewed attack on Chembe village in Ukemberegya/Tswarev ward of Gaambe-Tiev in Logo local government area of Benue State.

The incident which happened on Friday night would have been more disastrous thanks to the intervention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke who were later alerted that repelled and killed two of the suspected herdsmen.

It was reliably learnt that the suspected herdsmen stormed the sleeping community around 7:40 pm on Friday and shot sporadically to anything on sight.

A native who declined to be identified said seven persons including one woman died on the spot.

The anonymous said that twelve persons including a 9yrs old boy who were injured are presently receiving treatment at NKST hospital Anyiin and Local Govt Comp Clinic Iorza.

The local named the murdered victims to include; Ayem Iorshagher, Solomon Kuma, Tersoo Emberga, Chembe Torkuma Wisdom, Tertsegha Kinda, Jojodo’s younger brother an Igbo man and a woman from Vaase town (a traveller).

Another native in the affected community who simply identified himself as Terwase said that troops who were later alerted saved the day as the suspected herdsmen retreated to the bush, adding that they were trailed by troops who succeeded in killing two of them.

According to Terwase, the attack on the community by the herdsmen was unprovoked adding that as soon as the troops of the OPWS were alerted, they quickly swung into action and trailed the attackers into the bush and were able to kill one of them in the process.

Terwase said, “The troops killed a second bandit at Arufu from whom one AK47 and 10 rounds of ammunition were recovered during an exchange of gunfire. They also destroyed the Arufu camp which they discovered in Taraba State,” our source who confirmed to be a resident of Arufu but did not want to be named said.

The villager said he saw the troops moving the two corpses of the bandits towards Anyii in Logo Local Government area early on Saturday morning.

At the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the troops were still in the bush patrolling the general area.

When contacted, the Commander Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini refused to comment on the incident but referred our correspondent to Defence headquarters media team.

Tribune