Suspected Herdsmen kill livestock guard, injure one in Benue

Suspected herdsmen have shot and killed a member of livestock guard and injured one other in an attack in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

According to the livestock guards Commander, Linus Zaki, the attack occured at Mballah council ward near NASME batracks in Makurdi.

Zaki told newsmen that the suspected herdsmen attacked the men who were on patrol of the area.

Zaki said, “We (livestock guards) were coming on a motorcycle and suddenly we heard gunshots from both sides of the road and they succeeded killing one of our guards and injured one other.

Also corroborating the report, the Security Adviser to the governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, retd explained that the livestock guards were on patrol when they were ambushed.

Hemba added that the guards with agro rangers were on patrol of the area when herdsmen who had laid ambush attacked them.

According to Hemba, “they (livestock guards and agro rangers) were ambushed by suspected Herdsmen who laid ambush in the bush and suddenly opened fire on them, killing one of them instantly and injuring the other one badly. He is currently recieving treatment.

The security adviser said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke were later informed and responded swiftly but added that the bandits had disappeared before the troops arrived.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE