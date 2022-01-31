Suspected herdsmen kill Benue information commissioner’s brother

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen has killed Christopher, the elder brother of the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu.

According to the source, the 65-year-old man was killed at his farm at Aku village, in Okololo ward of Agatu Local Government Area area of Benue State while on his farm.

It was gathered that the gunmen who strayed to his farm shot him about 10 am and ran away.

The information commissioner described the attack as unprovoked, adding that the suspected “herders gunned down Christopher, his only surviving sibling right in his farm.”

Inalegwu said that despite the killing of his brother, the state will not surrender to the caprices of evil men marauding as herders.

He explained that his brother was moved from two hospitals before he gave up the ghost due to the severity of the gunshots.

“Fulani opened fire on him at his farm in Aku in Agatu. We cannot be cajoled to submit our land to Fulani,” he said.

The commissioner however assured that the state government would do everything possible to mobilise security agents to Gwer West and Agatu areas of the state where the inhabitants are presently under attack by herders.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Benue Police, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive information on the matter.

