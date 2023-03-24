‘Suyi Ayodele

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday afternoon kidnapped one Benard Omafuaire, son of a former Police officer, Chief James Omafuaire and another person, on their way from Ugbokuli village to Ekiadolor in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The kidnappers said to be about five in number and armed with guns, were said to have laid an ambush for the vehicle which was carrying palm produce when the incident happened.

The truck driver was said to have escaped into the bush, as he was said to have jumped off the vehicle on sighting the kidnappers.

The older Omafuaire told journalists Thursday evening that the incident happened in the afternoon.

“I have a palm tree farm in that area and my son went there to harvest the ripe kernels. He loaded the harvested palms into the truck while he entered a motorbike riding behind the truck.

“The driver sighted the armed men ahead of him and he jumped out of the truck and ran into the bush. My son and the bike rider were not aware of what was happening ahead and they ran into the kidnappers who took them away.

“I have been trying my son’s line, but it is not going through and nobody has contacted me. I called the control room, they said I should make a formal report at the Ekiadolor police station.

“As I speak to you, my daughter-in-law is making an official report there now. I pray and hope that they should not be hurt”, the retired police officer hoped.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was expecting a full briefing on the incident from the police in the area.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE