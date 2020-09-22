Suspected herdsmen attack Gov Ortom’s village, kill three, injure six

Suspected herdsmen have killed three people at Tse Apera village, in Nzorov, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The village, Tse-Apera in Nzorov, is Governor Samuel Ortom’s village.

Narrating how the attack took place, a native of the area who identified himself as Tseagba said that the incident happened early hours of Sunday leading to many people injured.

According to Tseagba, the herdsmen were speaking their language when they were carrying out the attack, adding that the attackers also went to wake up people from their sleep by knocking on their doors and attacked them as they came out.

“It was the cry of people that woke me up which made me flee and hide in the bush until daybreak where we saw three dead people, one of them beheaded.

Confirming the attack, Guma local government Chairman, Caleb Aba, said that three people were killed by the suspected herdsmen adding that one of the people was beheaded.

Aba who spoke to our correspondent on the phone said, “The attack happened around 5 am on Sunday, the herdsmen invaded the village (Tse Apera) and shot at the people that came out.

“And for the people who had not woken up, they knocked at their doors and when they woke up they shot at the people. On the spot, they killed two, one of them was beheaded and six others.

“Six were taken to Teaching Hospital and two to General Hospital in Gbamjimba but one of the injured that were taken to Teaching Hospital died on Monday morning.”

The chairman said that he was so sure that the attackers were Fulanis, saying, “when they came they were talking in their language as they carried out their activities but no house was burnt.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed the attack on the village but said that two people were killed.

According to Anene, “We recorded an attack, on Sunday, two persons died and five injured. I am not aware they beheaded anyone.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE