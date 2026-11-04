Suspected herders kill five, injure eight in Benue

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday renewed an attack on the Abeda Shitile community in Gaambe-Tiev Ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing five people and injuring eight others.

A resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Andy, said the attackers invaded the community at about 5 pm on a market day.

He said, “The attack, suspected to be carried out by armed herders, started around 5 pm when traders and other residents were preparing to leave the market. Suddenly, we heard heavy gunshots, and people began running in different directions to escape.

“The gunmen operated for more than two hours, leaving residents scampering for safety as sporadic gunshots echoed across the community.

He added, “It was a terrifying experience for the people. The gunmen moved from one location to another, shooting indiscriminately. The attack lasted for over two hours, and several people were caught up in the incident.

“Four persons were confirmed dead in the attack” he said as he identified them as Msoo Chan, Pastor Terungwa Tyonungo, Suurshater Iornumbe and Dodo Shingir, he added.

The resident said the remains of the victims had been recovered and deposited at a morgue in the area, adding that the injured were receiving treatment at a health facility in the community.

He identified the injured persons as Kumater Awua, Miracle Gangera, Tsetim Terungwa, Iortyom Helen, Seember Aondongu, Kofi Aondosoo, Chuku Okoro and Orker Iortyom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, who confirmed the incident, said three people were killed and two others sustained injuries.

“Five people were injured during the attack, but when they were being taken to the hospital, three of them died while the two others are receiving treatment at the hospital,” the PPRO said.