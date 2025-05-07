Suspected herders kill APC chieftain, three others in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed an All Progressive Congress ward elder and three others in the latest attack on Mbatsada communities in Mbalom and Mbasombo council ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The APC elder who lost his life among other three people was identified as Akaabo Johnson.

A source in the area said that the marauders stormed the communities around 4:35 pm on Tuesday shooting indiscriminately resulting in the death of the four people.

Confirming the attack, Chairman of Gwer-East LGA,Timothy Adi in a telephone chat on Wednesday said the attack was unprovoked.

According to the council boss, Tuesday attack was the second within the last two weeks adding that security men had been deployed to the area to beef up security in the area.

The chairman added, “Four dead bodies among them an APC elder in the ward were recovered and there bodies taken to St. Gregory Hospital morgue.

The council boss called on residents in the local government, particularly, youths to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to relevant security agencies.

The chairman commended the state governor, Hyacinth Alia for his prompt intervention and timely support that had facilitated the rapid deployment of security forces to contain the situation.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Catherine Anene to confirm the development were not successful.

