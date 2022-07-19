Suspected herders have invaded the farm of the late former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, at the Jabata area in Surulere local government.

The farm supervisor who was identified as Christopher Bakare was abducted and whisked away to an unknown destination during the operation which lasted for several hours.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, a family source who preferred anonymity said the invaders were suspected to be herdsmen.

He disclosed that this would not be the first time that such incident would happen in the area.

The source added that people living in the neighbourhood have become endangered species.

He added that the family has established contact with the suspected kidnappers.

According to him, they are demanding N100m ransom before the release of the captives.

The victim, a native of Gbongan in Osun was employed to work as supervisor on the farm, barely four years ago.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said, “The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





Suspected herders invade former Governor Akala’s farm, kidnap supervisor in Ogbomoso

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Suspected herders invade former Governor Akala’s farm, kidnap supervisor in Ogbomoso