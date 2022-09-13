Suspected herders attack claims 2 lives in Nasarawa

Two people have lost their lives following an attack on Antsa community in Kwara district, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Mr Peter Ahemba, told journalists on Tuesday in Lafia, that the incident happened in a Tiv settlement in the area.

He said the attack was carried out by men suspected to be herders.

He said he has since reported the matter to the state government which, in turn, reached out to the security agencies.

He said: “I have since reported the matter to the Nasarawa State government and as I speak, the government has taken measures to deploy security personnel to the affected areas.

“I am calling on my kinsmen in the affected communities by this unprovoked attack to be calm and not to take laws into your hands and allow the government to take the necessary steps.”

The attack, it was gathered, was provoked by the death of a herder at the hands of suspected armed robbers along the Kadarko-Kwara route.

The herder and a Tiv man on a motorcycle were said to have run into the robbers, but while the Tiv passenger was said to have escaped, the herder was killed during the operation.

The attack on Antsa was said to have happened when the news of the earlier development circulated.

The attack was said to have displaced residents who fled the area and sought refuge at Kadarko Primary School.

It was learnt that the Tiv passenger is with the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Lafia.

When the Nigerian Tribune reached out to the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, Bala Yakuu, for insight on the incident, he said he was not aware of the development.

He promised to reach out to his members in Kadarko and Keana for confirmation, but called back later to say, the mobile line of the contact was not connecting.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Rahman Nansel, said he is not aware of the development