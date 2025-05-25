Suspected gunmen shoot Catholic priest in Benue

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo, was attacked on Saturday by suspected armed herders.

The incident occurred along the Makurdi-Naka road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was reported that security personnel on patrol discovered the Catholic priest and rushed him to an undisclosed hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

It was learnt that the priest was driving along the notorious Makurdi-Naka road when he was attacked and shot by suspected armed herders near Tyolaha village.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, has called for urgent prayers as the priest undergoes treatment at the hospital.

In a letter dated 24 May 2025, signed by the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Shima Ukpanya, on behalf of the bishop, the request for prayers was made for the priest’s swift recovery.

The letter read in part: “I write on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, requesting prayers for the quick recovery of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo, who was attacked and shot this evening near Tyolaha, along the Makurdi-Naka road in Gwer West Local Government Area, by suspected terrorist herders.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Catherine Anene, could not be reached at the time of filing this report, as calls to her phone did not connect.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE