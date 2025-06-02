Suspected gunmen kill man, kidnap wife in Imo

Suspected gunmen killed a man and kidnapped his wife on Sunday at Irette Road, Golden estate, Abba Father avenue in Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

A source told Tribune Online on Monday that the couple were traveling in their Highlander jeep when the tragedy occurred.

The couple were said to be in company of two land agents to inspect a piece of land they allegedly bought when they were attacked.

ALSO READ: One killed as suspected thugs attack Ebonyi community

The source said “The man was driving with his wife and two agents in his Highlander jeep when masked men carrying guns attacked them.

“The man earlier escaped while they held his wife but he later returned to check the whereabouts of his wife when they tried to kidnap him.

“But he resisted them and that angered them to kill him immediately and abducted his wife.

“The kidnappers moved into the forest with his wife and abandoned his vehicle at the scene of the crime while the two agents escaped with and sustaining injuries.”

According to the source armed Policemen later arrived the scene and evacuated the corpse.

He said that nobody has been able to identify the identities of the couple as of the time of filing this report.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, when contacted confirmed the incident adding that the command had swung into action with a view to rescuing the woman and arresting the suspects.

He said: “The Command is aware of this unfortunate incident and has commenced a vigorous operation to uncover the miscreants responsible for the act and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Area Commander in charge of Owerri Urban is currently conducting an intensive combing of the forested areas in Owerri West LGA, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, with the aim of rescuing the kidnapped woman.”

Reacting to the tragedy, the founder of Stand For Humanity Foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma, condemned the killing and abduction of the couple.

Okeoma said that no society progresses when investors are attacked and killed.

Okeoma, called on land investors in the state to be vigilant and beef up security around themselves as kidnappers now target real estate players in the state for attacks.

The activist journalist called on the police to ensure that the preparators of the heinous crime are caught and dealt with according to the dictates of the law.

He also urged the police to beef up security in the out sketches of the metropolis.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

