‘Suyi Ayodele | Benin

The peace of the agrarian community of Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State was shattered again, as Fulani herdsmen killed three people and injured dozen others on their farms.

Among those killed, Nigerian Tribune gathered, were a pastor and two of his workers, who were working on the pastor’s farm when the herders swooped on them.

A community source told journalists that the latest attack was the fifth in the series of herdsmen attacks on the community since January, 2023, when the killer herders launched their first attack.

The community source, while narrating the ordeals of the dwellers said: “The people of Sobe community in Owan West Local government area of Edo State have suffered another attack today following the renewed hostility of Fulani herdsmen in the area.

“A pastor and two of his workers were killed in while they were working in their farm land around Eti Oseh Road, which links to Saboginda Ora.

“Effort of the Edo State Security Network to rescue the victims before they died proved abortive as the herdsmen numbering 40 open fire on the rescue team and most of them escaped with various degree of bullet injuries.

“We call on Edo State governor led by Governor Godwin Obaseki and Edo State commissioner of police and her sister agencies to beef up security in Sobe community.

“This is the fifth time Sobe will be suffering deadly attacks from fulani herdsmen this year. Most people living in the suburbs of the community has since left their homes while most farmers have relocated from the community,” the source added.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said the report of the attack was yet to get to the Command.

He, however, assured that efforts would be made to reach the DPO of the area for confirmation.