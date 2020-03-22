Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community, kill man, abduct 3 women

Again, suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday attacked Div-Nzaav community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, killed one man and abducted three women.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen had three weeks ago attacked Waya community in the same local government where four people were killed.

Few days after, some communities in Guma, Governor Ortom’s local government area, were attacked by the suspected Fulani herdsmen where they killed mourners and allegedly raped the wife and sister-in-law of a traditional ruler.

In the Sunday attack, a source from the community who identified himself as Solomon Amande, said the armed herdsmen had invaded the village last Friday and camped in a nearby swampy area and until Sunday when they launched the attack.

According to him, the suspected herdsmen entered a house of one Tarfa Simon and killed him, they also saw a woman known as Ngusonon Kighir in the compound and they macheted her.

“On sighting Simon, they killed him and macheted the woman. They also took two women with little children while shooting sporadically. They told the women that they would not kill them because they (herdsmen) were instructed not to kill women, but men and boys. They could have killed those children but they discovered that the children were all girls.

“As I talk to you, we have recovered the corpse of Simon and Ngusonon Kighir is receiving medical treatment at Msonter Clinic and Maternity, Jato-Aka in Kwande. We have reported the early morning attack to the Divisional Police station in Kwande and the police post in Turan, Jato-Aka.

“The community has been deserted, people fled the area and are taking refuge under market shades at Jato-Aka main market.

“Year in year out we are being attacked and killed by armed herdsmen. I am appealing to state and federal governments to create a special camp for our people hence no one could go into the community to reside,” Amande told newsmen on the telephone.

However, the Benue State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene when contacted, said she was yet to get details of the fresh attack in Kwande and promised to get back journalists.

Also, the force commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said that there was no case of fresh killings in Kwande area of the state, describing it as mere speculation.

“I have my troops on the ground in Jato-Aka in Kwande area. I have sent them to the area the people are alleging that herdsmen militia killed people. It was established that some Tiv boys went to rustle Fulani cows and they quickly turned back to raise the alarm that herdsmen attacked them. To the best of my knowledge, no new case in Kwande, it is just rumour,” Yekini explained.

