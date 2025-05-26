Metro

Suspected electricity vandal arrested after accident in Bauchi

Ishola Michael
A suspected electricity vandal was arrested by members of the public on Sunday in Katagum Warji, headquarters of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi.

The suspected vandal, who hailed from Buran Kwari in Gabanga community, was involved in an accident while trying to escape with stolen electricity cables.

A source from the area who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, the suspect was involved in vandalising and stealing electricity power supply installations along the route, adding that this time around, he stole several meters of electricity cables along the same route between Ganjuwa and Warji LGAs.

