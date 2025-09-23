Suspected drug dealer, cable vandals arrested in separate Police raids

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested three suspects in separate operations carried out in Uyo and Esit Eket.

In Uyo, a raid on a hideout in Ikot Oku Ikono in the early hours of Sunday, September 21, led to the arrest of one suspect, Kabiru Isa, a resident of Udi Street.

The command said Isa was picked up around 1:00 a.m. while others managed to escape.

A search of the location by police operatives turned up five bundles of substances believed to be cannabis and some Tramadol capsules.

The items have been handed over for analysis, and the suspect is in custody as investigations continue.

That same morning in Esit Eket, operatives arrested two men accused of vandalising electrical cables belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

The suspects, 22-year-old Wisdom Nkereuwem Etefia of Afaha Ekpenedi village and 24-year-old Sunday Okon Kingsley of Akpautong village, were reportedly caught at Odoro Nkit village. Police recovered PHEDC cables and a Qlink motorcycle with registration number UYY 242 VC at the scene.

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a statement, restated the command’s commitment to tackling crime in the state and urged residents to continue providing information to aid security operations.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

