Suspected cyber-attack hits supermarket freezers in three European countries

Supermarkets in Belgium, Sweden and Ireland have been hit by suspected cyber-attacks targeting their refrigeration and freezer systems, forcing some retailers to discard thousands of euros worth of food products.

The BBC reported on Monday, November 2, 2026, that dozens of supermarkets in Belgium and Sweden had experienced disruptions to their refrigeration systems, while 13 SuperValu outlets in Ireland were also affected.

According to the BBC, the incidents involved unauthorised interference with supermarket cooling systems, with some refrigerators and freezers reportedly recording temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

In Belgium, approximately 40 Delhaize supermarkets and 15 Carrefour outlets were affected by the incidents.

Delhaize, one of the country’s major supermarket chains, reportedly informed Belgian media that a computer-related incident had occurred overnight in 40 of its stores.

Carrefour, meanwhile, said it was analysing the incident affecting 15 of its Belgian outlets.

In Sweden, supermarket operators ICA and Coop also reported problems with their refrigeration and freezer systems.

An ICA spokesperson confirmed that a small number of its stores operating outside the company’s central network had been affected.

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The spokesperson said, “ICA is currently supporting the affected stores in managing the situation.”

One of the affected ICA branches in Sjöbo, southern Sweden, also announced on social media that its refrigerators and freezers had been hacked overnight and their temperatures raised to 50 degrees Celsius.

The BBC further reported that seven of Coop’s approximately 800 Swedish stores were affected, although the company said the situation was contained and under control.

In Ireland, 13 SuperValu stores were reportedly affected, adding to concerns over the vulnerability of supermarket refrigeration infrastructure across Europe.

The latest incidents come after a similar cyber-attack affected hundreds of supermarkets in France last month, where hackers reportedly manipulated refrigeration systems, causing temperatures to rise and large quantities of food to become unsuitable for sale.

The French incident affected major retail chains, including Intermarché, Coopérative U, Carrefour, Monoprix and E.Leclerc.

According to earlier BBC reporting, hackers gained control of software regulating refrigeration temperatures, with some affected units reportedly heating up to 50 degrees Celsius.

The attacks exposed potential security weaknesses in supermarket refrigeration systems that are connected to the internet to enable remote monitoring, maintenance and temperature regulation.

The Danish engineering company Danfoss, whose software was reportedly involved in the French incident, said some affected refrigeration units were older models whose security software could no longer be updated to address identified risks.

The growing incidents have raised concerns about the cybersecurity of essential commercial infrastructure, particularly systems responsible for preserving food and maintaining safe storage temperatures.

Although the precise identities of those behind the latest suspected attacks remain unknown, the incidents have renewed calls for stronger protection of internet-connected equipment and improved cybersecurity measures across the retail sector.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

(BBC)