Suspected cultists kill two, abduct school teacher in Akwa Ibom

Suspected cultists in the ongoing supremacy battle between rival groups, Debam and Iceland confraternities, at Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have killed two persons and abducted a female school teacher, forcing the remnants of the troubled community to flee in droves.

It was gathered that the two victims were killed in Mbiaso village, on Wednesday, by rival cult groups fighting for supremacy in the last six months.

Local residents told reporters that the cultists stormed the community in search of a member of an opposing group, resulting in a bloody confrontation that culminated in the death of the two victims in the crossfire.

“By 2:30 am, on Wednesday night, there was confusion in our community as cultists surrounded the whole village in search of rivals from the other group. They caught these boys in their compound and took them to a nearby bush where they were killed and their bodies dismembered,” the community source disclosed.

“One of them was beheaded while the other got several machete cuts on the head as he screamed and bled till he died before help could come,” a terrified youth, who was escaping the fracas to safety at the makeshift Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at the Local Government Area headquarters, Ikot Ibiritam, told reporters.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists went berserk and kidnapped a female teacher at Inen Okuruk, a neighbouring village in the community, seizing mobile phones and other belongings from other victims in the compound.

The teacher simply identified as Etimbuk Saturday Adiaka, was abducted in her family compound when the suspected cultists went from door to door; raiding the village in search of rival cult members.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said when the teacher was abducted, neighbours who refused to run pleaded with those they described as the “boys” to leave her but they insisted the victim must be whisked away.

“After we have surrendered all our phones to the hoodlums, we begged them to spare Etimbuk but they refused. Since then, they have not mentioned their ransom,” he further volunteered.

In a telephone interview, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko Macdon, confirmed the death of two suspected rival cult members in Mbiaso village but maintained that the Command was yet to be briefed on the abduction of the female school teacher in the area.

“The Command is aware of the killing of two rival cult members in Mbiaso village. Operations code-named “Crocodile Dance” is currently ongoing in the area,” the PPRO added.

According to him, “Special Technical Operation is on the ground in the area to rid the community of cultists and return peace to the area,” adding that “investigation is ongoing to arrest all perpetrators of violence there and very soon, peace would return to the area.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE