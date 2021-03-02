Suspected cultists kill man in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be cultists shot and killed a young man identified as Terfa Adams at a village Market section of the Modern Market, Makurdi, Benue State capital.

According to a trader who did not want to be named, the incident occurred around 10:45 am on Tuesday when they (traders) were displaying their wares.

The eyewitness said that the assailants have come to the area on a motorcycle and attacked the deceased who also rode to the market on a motorcycle.

“The deceased was trying to alight from the motorcycle when two men moved close to him and shot him.

“The moment traders heard gunshots, there was pandemonium, everybody ran for safety.

“No one could move closer as the gunmen took their time to kill the young man.

“He attempted standing up to run but the gunmen rushed him with stones and tyre wheel and hit him, the assailants waited till he died.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Anene said: “A young man was trailed and hit on the head by unknown men.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead. Corpse has been deposited at the hospital while an investigation is in progress.”

