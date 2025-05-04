Suspected cultists, armed robbers arrested in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced the arrest of three suspected cultists and armed robbers who have been terrorizing the Calabar-Itu Road area within the state capital.

According to a press statement issued by the command, the arrests were made possible due to credible intelligence about an imminent cult clash along the Calabar-Itu Road. In response, the police swiftly deployed surveillance teams to prevent the planned violence.

The statement, endorsed by the Command’s spokesperson, Timfon John, revealed that the intelligence indicated two notorious gang leaders responsible for the disturbances were staying at a guest house in Ntak Inyang.

“On May 1, 2025, at approximately 0500 hours, surveillance teams, acting on precise information, raided the identified hideout.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects identified as Joseph Ekeng Edet of Akon Itam and Ekon Isaiah of Ibiaku Uruan.

“Both are confirmed members of the Kuklux Klan secret cult. A female companion, Esther Otobong Edem, was also apprehended at the scene.

“Exhibits recovered during the operation include one locally made pistol, one battle axe, one hammer, a bottle containing a liquid substance suspected to be a charm, two torchlight, two mobile handsets, and a black bag containing various items.”

According to the statement, investigation is currently ongoing while “five victims have already identified the arrested individuals as the gang that robbed them at Urua Ekpa and School Road,” promising that further updates on the case will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE