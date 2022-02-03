Suspected cultist murders retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Imo

A suspected cultist at the early of Wednesday murdered a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Christian Kpatuma popularly known as HIPPIES.

The retired ACP who is also a lawyer killed by suspected cultist in his house in Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The source from the community, who pleaded anonymity for fear of victimisation, said the cultists, who were well known in Agwa, stormed his house and killed him.

He said: “Indigenes of Agwa clan in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, woke up today to the devastating news of the gruesome murder of a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and lawyer from Agwa, Barr. Christian Kpatuma, popularly known as ‘HIPPIES’, by cultists who have taken over Agwa. The cultists, who are well known in Agwa, went to his house in the early hours of today and killed him.”

He called Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to direct the security agencies to Agwa with a view to hunting the cultists and their sponsors until they are all brought to book.

He lamented that the indigenes of Agwa clan now live in great fear, in spite of the fact that her well-meaning sons and daughters suffered to build a Police Divisional Headquarters (adjudged to be one of the best in Imo State), which was commissioned barely three days ago together with a vigilante service.

Also reacting to the development, Mrs Nancy Amarach, lamented that a man that was not shot by gunmen all through his service as a police officer was killed by his own people.

“My heart is bleeding, our traditional rulers know what to do about this. Let’s say no to cultism, say no to killings, say no to crises, say no to stealing and say no to the destruction of life and property. If they can kill big people like this, who will defend us?” She lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Michael Abattam, said he has heard about it but said he wants confirmation from the DPO.

