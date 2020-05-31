Suspected blackmailer of veteran musician, Salawa Abeni, arrested

The mastermind behind the recent attempt to blackmail popular musician, Alhaja Salawa Abeni with her nude photography has been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The musician was forced to come out and publicly publish the semi-nude pictures that were sent to her by her blackmailer to extort money from her.

The suspect, a 19-year-old National Diploma holder of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Oladunjoye Emmanuel was arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS)

The suspect, a resident of Brentfield Avenue, Peace Estate, Magboro, Ogun State, was picked up by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad last week Thursday after three days of monitoring him.

The state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu had in the wake of the attempt by an unknown individual to blackmail Alhaja Salawa Abeni sometime in April 2020, directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, DCP Olatunji Disu to fish out the suspect.

After a technical diagnosis of the complaint, the Decoy Team narrowed down on the suspect a few days later.

Sources close to the team disclosed that the suspect couldn’t be picked because of the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspect in his statement to the police confessed to having been the mastermind behind the ploy to publish some nude pictures of Waka Queen in exchange for money, adding that he was alone in the scheme.

The suspect, a 2017/2018 Electrical Engineering graduate of Yabatech, disclosed that he saw the nude pictures in a memory card which he picked up on the floor in the school premises, sometime in November 2019.

He added that after downloading the nude photographs of Salawa Abeni on his phone, he picked up her mobile number from her Instagram page.

He confessed that “On 1st of April, 2020, I chatted her up and also called her after sending a few of the photos to her online.”

“My intention was to negotiate with her for a few bucks and for me to destroy the photographs. I thought everything was going on fine until the following day when I heard the news of the blackmail over the radio.”

The suspect also added that “I was with my mother. She was even cursing the blackmailer unknown to her that I was the brain behind it.”

He also stated that “Immediately sneaked out, destroyed the memory card and threw my mobile phone and SIM card into a nearby wetland in Magboro. Since then, I never mentioned it to anyone and called Madam Salawa Abeni about it again,”

The state police boss, while reacting to the arrest, warned criminals in the state and neighbouring states not to extend their criminal activities to Lagos

He advised guardians to monitor their wards, emphasizing that the internet is a fertile ground for opportunities but that the state police command would not allow criminals use it as an avenue to blackmail and extort law-abiding residents.

