Suspected armed robbers have killed a middle-aged man identified as Makanjoula Ogedengbe as well as raped his two daughters at Apaatuku/Onireke village at Akobo in Lagelu local area.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the suspects have been arrested and are assisting the police with useful information.

He stated that the suspects, who were armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the area on Sunday, 14th May 2023, at 2 am.

Residents, according to the police reports, were dispossessed of their valuables while the deceased was shot at closed range.

