Suspected armed robbers have killed a middle-aged man identified as Makanjoula Ogedengbe as well as raped his two daughters at Apaatuku/Onireke village at Akobo in Lagelu local area.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said the suspects have been arrested and are assisting the police with useful information.
He stated that the suspects, who were armed with dangerous weapons, invaded the area on Sunday, 14th May 2023, at 2 am.
Residents, according to the police reports, were dispossessed of their valuables while the deceased was shot at closed range.
According to the report, ‘On 14th May 2023 at about 0400hrs a group of armed robbers invaded Apaatuku/Onireke at Akobo area in Ibadan and robbed residents of their valuables.
“The assailants killed one Makanjuola Ogedengbe ‘m’ and raped his two daughters, aged 14yrs and 10yrs, respectively, during the incident.
‘The case was transferred to SCID Iyaganku for discreet investigation.
During the investigation, it was revealed that one Ibrahim Rasaq ‘m’ 31yrs, one Abiodun Olalekan ‘m’ 32yrs, and one Abolade Morenikeji ‘m’ 34yrs, who were earlier arrested in connection with the armed robbery operation at Sawia Estate at Ogbere in Ibadan, which was reported on 16 April 2023, are the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke community.
‘Abolade Morenikeji allegedly raped the two raped daughters of the deceased ‘m’ and one Sodiq ‘m’, respectively. The said Sodiq, who was the group’s alleged leader, was killed in the operation by the community security guards.
‘The assailants also shot at the community’s night guard, who is currently receiving treatment.
On 16/6/2023 at about 03300hrs, one Adebayo Salami ‘m’, who is a major receiver/informant of the group and landlord at Ajara Olohunda, Akobo, in Ibadan, was arrested in connection with the case.
“During interrogation, he confessed to having invited the group for the robbery operation at the Apatuku area where one Makanjuola Ogedengbe ‘m’ was killed, and his two daughters, ages 14 and 10, defiled by the robbery gang during the operation”
In a related development, the State Police Command has paraded twenty suspects for various crimes, including armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, items suspected to be Indian hemp, and attempted murder.
