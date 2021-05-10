Suspected armed robber burnt to death in Anambra

A suspected armed robber has been burnt to death by an angry mob at the popular Nkpor junction in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State on Monday.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the suspect, in the company of his gang, reportedly robbed travellers and passers-by of their valuable items.

An eyewitness said one of the victims had raised alarm which attracted sympathisers who immediately mobilised and pursued the robbers.

He explained that one of them was apprehended while the rest escaped.

The arrested robber was beaten to a pulp and ordered to identify or disclose the whereabouts of his fleeing accomplices.

“Since he refused to comply, he was set ablaze by the mob so as to teach others who have been terrorising Nkpor junction and environs lessons.”

Confirming the incident, the State Police PRO, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu said the body of the deceased had been recovered while investigation has commenced.

He said “at about 11 am, there was a mob action on a suspected thief that resulted to setting the suspect ablaze at Nkpor roundabout.

“The Police Operatives attached to Ogidi division quickly rushed to the scene, recovered the body and cordoned off the area to restore breakdown of law and order.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the hoodlums (three persons) attacked a man and dispossessed him of his belongings. During a hot chase by the angry mob around in the area, one of the suspects was caught and set ablaze.”

