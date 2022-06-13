Suspected armed bandits abduct Jebba-based bishop, wife, driver in Oyo

Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara state, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, together with his wife and driver have been reportedly abducted by suspected armed bandits on Sunday.

The victims were kidnapped along New Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway on their way to Yewa, Ogun state on Sunday.

The kidnappers, as reliably informed, are yet to make contact with the relations of the victims.

However, the Oyo Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, has confirmed the incident

Osifeso, in a statement, said the police authority have launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

The statement read, ‘on Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incident report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030HRS, One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the Company of his Wife and driver were abducted.





‘Preliminary investigations reveal that the Victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while travelling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State en route to an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in charge of the rescue operation that commenced at 2100HRS on Sunday 12/06/2022.

All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

‘Meanwhile, the discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

‘While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.

