The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has exposed the identity of an airport worker who attempted to dispatch an unknown medication through a departing passenger on Ibom Air to Accra, Ghana.

FAAN, while making the disclosure to exonerate one of its workers being peddled as being responsible for the criminality, revealed in a video that has gone viral that the worker involved was Pathfinder, an aviation. security firm.

In the video, a worker rumoured to be a staff member of FAAN was seen kneeling and being slapped by a passenger for trying to traffic drugs when he was caught.

In a swift reaction, FAAN, through the director of public affairs and consumer protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, declared: “The attention of the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where a supposed staff member of the authority was knelt and was being slapped by a passenger for trying to use him to traffic drugs.

“It has been identified that the incident took place at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at about 1430 hours at gate 2 boarding gate at ITZ2.

“The Authority wishes to set the records straight by stating that the officer being manhandled in the video is not a staff member of FAAN. He has been identified as a member of the staff of Pathfinder Company.”

According to FAAN, the said employee was said to have approached a passenger to help him convey a parcel through the flight, but when the passenger became sceptical, he raised an alarm, alleging that he was being set up for drug trafficking.

“The employee was immediately arrested for questioning by the Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit of the Aviation Security Services.

“The passenger involved has since departed on Ibom Air to Accra, while the medication with the name “NEW AGE GLUCOSAMINE CHONDROITIN SULPHATE COMPLEX ” has been taken to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) for further investigation.”

FAAN, however, pledged its dedication to a drug-free society and zero tolerance for drug peddling through its airports.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about play

ers in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…