Suspect who allegedly killed girlfriend in our custody, says Anambra Police

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspect Mr Ikenna Asiegbu, who allegedly murdered a 22-year-old Miss Chidimma Christopher at Urutolu village Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu PPRO Anambra State Police Command, in a statement, said the apprehended suspect is in Police Custody.

According to him, “it could been recall that on 2/3/2022 at about 11am, information received that the suspect beat and murdered the victim in his house at Mgbakwu. The victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

“Further development shall be communicated please.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…BBNaija 2020 housemate. BBNaija 2020 housemate