Suspect confesses to multiple abductions in Kwara

One of the suspected members of a kidnapping gang now in the custody of the Kwara State Police Command, Aliyu Isiaka, has opened up about his criminal activities, confessing to participating in three separate kidnap operations within two months.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, it was revealed that the leader of the syndicate is currently on the run.

The police spokesperson said that Isiaka, an indigene of Ga’a-Kpapa village in Moro Local Government Area of the state, confessed to detectives during interrogation that he took part in abductions across Oloru, Alapa, and Malete, which yielded huge ransom payments from victims.

It was gathered that a team of forest guards initially intercepted the suspect, who was disguised in female attire, wearing a hijab, and carrying a polythene bag containing assorted charms.

The suspect stated that he joined a kidnap syndicate led by one Juli of Fulani Camp, Ga’a-Kpapa village, in August—two months prior to his arrest.

Police operatives subsequently collaborated with the forest guards on a follow-up operation, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects, identified as Seriki and Jebrin.

The command’s spokesperson confirmed the arrests in an official statement issued in Ilorin, titled: “Kidnapping syndicate exposed in Kwara as joint security operation nabs three suspects, uncovers links to multiple abductions”.

The statement affirmed that the suspects would be prosecuted in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

According to the statement, the state Commissioner of Police, Ojo Adekimi, described the operation as another significant step toward dismantling kidnapping networks and restoring lasting security across vulnerable communities in the state.

Adekimi vowed that the command would sustain intelligence-led operations, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and intensify the pursuit of criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the state, in line with the operational directives of the Inspector-General of Police.

The statement read in part: “The sustained offensive against kidnapping and other violent crimes in Kwara State has recorded a significant breakthrough following an intelligence-driven joint operation involving the Police and Forest Guards, which led to the arrest of three (3) suspects and the uncovering of a suspected kidnapping network linked to several abductions within the State.

“The breakthrough followed the arrest of one Aliyu Isiaka ‘m’, of Ga’a-Kpapa Village, Moro Local Government Area, on 24th October 2026, at about 1800hrs, by a team of Forest Guards led by Jebrin Adam at Okolowo, Ilorin. The suspect was intercepted while disguised in female attire, wearing a hijab and carrying a polythene bag containing assorted charms.

“During interrogation, Isiaka confessed to being a member of a nine-man kidnapping syndicate allegedly led by one Juli ‘m’, of Fulani Camp, Ga’a-Kpapa, who is currently at large. He disclosed that he was recruited into the gang sometime in August 2026 and had actively participated in three kidnapping operations at Oloru, Alapa and Malete, where substantial ransom payments were collected.

“Following further investigation and operational coordination, a joint team of Police personnel and Forest Guards conducted a targeted operation at the suspected kidnappers’ camp on 25th October 2026. The operation led to the arrest of two (2) additional male suspects, named Seriki and Jebrin, bringing the total number of persons apprehended to three (3).

“The suspects are currently undergoing further investigation and will be arraigned in court upon conclusion.”