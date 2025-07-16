Suspect arrested as ‘American Idol’ supervisor, husband shot dead in Los Angeles home

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of American Idol music supervisor, Robin Kaye and her husband, songwriter Thomas Deluca, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

The couple, both 70, were found shot dead in their Encino home during a welfare check on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. According to LAPD Lt. Guy Golan, Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside the home when the victims returned.

He allegedly shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”

Authorities believe the murders occurred on July 10. That day, police received two reports of a possible burglary after someone was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Responding officers were unable to enter the house, which is highly fortified with 8-foot walls topped with spikes, police sources said. A helicopter flyover revealed no visible signs of trouble, and officers left the scene.

However, surveillance footage later reviewed by investigators showed the suspect scaling the fence and entering an unlocked door. About 30 minutes later, the victims returned home, Golan said.

On Monday, a friend of the couple requested a welfare check. Officers arrived to find blood on the porch. They broke a window to enter the house and discovered both victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head.

Golan said the motive for the killings remains unclear, and the house did not appear to be ransacked.

“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims, and he is not suspected in any other burglaries, according to officials.

There is no interior camera footage showing what occurred inside the home, Golan added.

LAPD will review its response to the initial burglary reports to ensure it was handled appropriately, he said.

Kaye had worked with American Idol since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time”, the spokesperson said in a statement.

(ABC News)