Surveyors call for overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture

Surveyors under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors (NIESV) have called for a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture to ensure that Nigerians can live and move about without fear of being kidnapped or harassed.

The NIESV President, Matthew Ibitoye, made this call during the 2025 NIESV Board of Fellows investiture ceremony held in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He stated that the government at all levels had failed to provide adequate security for Nigerians.

Ibitoye lamented the effects of insecurity on business activities, saying that its impact on investments has been overwhelming. He criticised the government for failing in its responsibility to protect the public, including surveyors working on sites.

He recalled the abduction of some technicians working with surveyors in the state earlier this year and frowned upon the suggestion by some state government officials that surveyors should be accompanied by security officers when going to farms.

According to him, it is not unethical for surveyors to add security charges to their clients’ bills, as security threats can arise anywhere, including in homes.

He said, “It is very wrong for any government official to suggest that when a surveyor is going to the farm, he must arrange security.

“Did we bill our client for security? The services we are rendering do not include security. We did not bill them for security.

“If we were to include security costs, then the security architect would have to pay, and the cost of surveying would become higher.

“But this is a clear signal that the government is not living up to expectations. You cannot expect an individual to go to the police and hire officers before going to work.

“Security threats do not exist only in remote areas. Even right in your home, there is a security threat.

“Does this mean the police should be stationed in homes or at gates? Should they line up in the streets when people go out? This is a clear indication that the government is failing us.”

However, Ibitoye advised surveyors to take adequate precautions before going to sites to ensure their safety, urging them not to visit sites alone.

“Before you go out, conduct background checks and assess how safe the area is. Do not go alone. Take along family members who gave you the job because they know the people in the community.

“In most cases, study the area carefully. If they are expecting you in the afternoon, go very early in the morning. If they are expecting you in the morning, then go later at night before people arrive.

“You can also make use of technology to complete some jobs without necessarily visiting the site,” Ibitoye advised.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the NIESV Board of Fellows, Olusola Atilola, while welcoming the 39 newly admitted fellows, admonished them to uphold good conduct and enforce the constitution and code of ethics of the profession.

According to him, being a fellow of the profession places an enormous duty on individuals to serve both the institution and society at large.

He advised, “Fellows are the conscience of the profession and custodians of its values and traditions. As leaders, you must provide purposeful leadership, enforce the constitution and code of ethics of the profession.

“You must be an epitome of integrity, honour, transparency, fair play, and accountability in all your dealings.”

