Surveyor-General laments inadequate funding for data collection agencies

The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Taiwo Adeniran at the weekend, stated that government agencies saddled with data collection responsibility are inadequately funded.

He also called for a review of the survey training institutions curriculum to address the needs and the challenges of geospatial information in the country’s current environment.

This was stated in a communique issued at the end of 54th survey coordination and advisory board on survey training conference in Abuja and signed by the Surveyor-General.

The Communique observed that the issue of a curriculum for hydrographic surveying at the training institute was still to be addressed.

It noted that the ratio of lecturers to students in surveyors training institutions was inadequate, while also noting that surveyors are not conducting research to identify challenges in their environment.

To this end, the communique recommended that the Federal Government (FG) increases funding for data collecting agencies.

Also, it tasked the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation on providing the standard of the metadata to be submitted by State Surveyor Generals and security agencies.

It also recommended that the survey Council of Nigeria liaise with the National University Commission and National Board for Technical Education for the Curriculum on hydrographic surveying and other specialized courses.

It, among other recommendations, urged the FG and other relevant stakeholders to encourage the employment of lecturers.

On the need for a review of institutions’ curriculum, the Surveyor-General said:” We realised that some of the curricula in some of our schools, particularly in our geography, photo geometric and remote sensors and other specialised areas that there is need to be able to improve or to review some of these curricula to be able to address the needs and the challenges of geospatial information in our current environment.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…

No Govt Has Raped Nigeria Like Buhari’s — Labour Leaders

WITH last week’s increase in the pump price of fuel, the organised labour has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against pushing Nigerians to the wall, saying no government has raped the country like the current administration. The labour leaders, in separate interviews with Sunday Tribune, said Buhari has lost touch…

P&ID $10B Scandal: How Govt Officials Frustrated Nigeria’s Case — Shasore

FORMER Lagos State Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, at the weekend opened up on the salacious scandal trailing the controversial contract crisis between Nigeria and an offshore Shell company, Process and Industrial Development Limited…

What Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole — Obaseki

THE Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole is against his re-election bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which Oshiomhole sold to his friends…