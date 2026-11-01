Survey finds more pilots sleeping off mid-air and passengers are not even aware

PILOTS are falling asleep in the cockpits because they’re so overworked, a damning new report claims, as reported by Daily Mirror of UK

A survey of 7,200 pilots commissioned by the European Cockpit Association (ECA) warned of tiredness leading to “micro-sleeps in the cockpit.”

One pilot told the Mirror that falling asleep while flying was common, but claimed that aviation insiders ‘do not care’ while virtually all passengers are not even aware.

The ECA has argued that there was ‘insufficient rest to prevent cumulative fatigue’ and flight duties extended ‘beyond legal maximums.’

The report suggested fatigue is “underreported across the industry.”

“Airlines reporting systems are often seen as neither effective nor trusted, and a substantial share of pilots fly fatigued because of fear of a punitive reaction from their airline,” it noted, warning that the situation was particularly bad at low-cost airlines.

Ireland and Malta were identified as countries where the problem is particularly bad, but overall, more than three out of four pilots (77%) reported at least one microsleep while operating an aircraft in the four weeks before completing the survey.

One commercial airline pilot, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Mirror that he’d fallen asleep in the cockpit “many times.”

“I have the responsibility of 234 souls, and I can legally work up to 14 hours straight, not including the repositioning. But after many years I realised nobody cares because, at the end of the day, no airplanes are falling from the sky,» he said.

“After many nights in-flight, you experience microsleeps from a few seconds up to two to three minutes, but you do not realise and it’s subtle because you might seem to be aware, but you are technically sleeping. It impairs your situational awareness and your judgment ability. But…as I said, nobody cares.»

Only 37% of those surveyed said that they report unfit when fatigued, while 24% confirmed flying when tired. Almost two in five reported a fear of punishment or a «retaliatory response» to reporting fatigue.

ECA president, Captain Tanja Harter, said: “The numbers in this report – and the lack of any meaningful improvement over the past three years – are a clear wake-up call for airlines, authorities and the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Something must change in the way Europe deals with pilot fatigue.”

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said the survey›s results were worrying and should lead to action.

Joji Waites, BALPA director of flight safety, policy and regulation, said: «The ECA’s survey of almost 7,200 pilots is a clear safety signal. That 24% of pilots usually continue flying rather than report themselves unfit due to fatigue is a concern.

«Aviation is the safest mode of transport through pilots’ expertise and professionalism in tandem with other aviation professionals; however, fatigue remains one of the most significant threats. Safety margins cannot hold if pilots are routinely rostered to the upper limits of their flight and duty time limitations (FTL).

With almost half of pilots fearing repercussions for reporting fatigue, we fully support ECA’s call for EASA to strengthen fatigue rules and enforce non-punitive reporting and responsible calls on the use of commander’s discretion.

BALPA thanks the ECA for the considerable work involved in gathering this data. We are still running our Realtime fatigue app to collect actionable intelligence on UK pilot fatigue, so combined with the ECA’s findings, we can create a clear picture of pilot fatigue, which will be fed into the CAA’s ongoing FTL review.