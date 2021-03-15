Surpass your predecessors, NYSC advises 2021 batch ‘A’ corps members in Anambra

Anambra State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps NYSC, Mr Kehinde Aremu, has advised the 2021 batch ‘A’ corps members undergoing their orientation program in the state to strive to surpass the achievements of their predecessors.

He gave the advice during the formal Opening of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course, at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area, on Monday.

Tribune Online gathered that the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Corps members deployed to the state is 1,020.

Speaking further, Aremu, charged the Corps members to participate enthusiastically in all camp activities and adhere to COVID 19 protocols.

He further noted that in spite of the outbreak of the deadly disease, normal life could still go on as long as the rules guiding the curtailment of coronavirus are obeyed. He thereafter declared the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course opened in Anambra State.

Earlier, the Honourable Chief Judge of Anambra State, Honourable Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, represented by Honourable Justice Michael N O Okonkwo, administered the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…NYSC advises 2021 batch ‘A’

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…NYSC advises 2021 batch ‘A’