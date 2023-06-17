The sudden surge of Internally Displaced Persons as well as the continuous rise in street begging especially among the kids has been identified as a major factor that contributes to insecurities in the country.

The Executive Director, Productive Youths Development Initiative, Dr Ahmed Auwal Musa, stated this in Sokoto on Wednesday, during the Northwest Post-Election Town hall Meeting organized by Kukah Foundation and supported by Global Rights, house of Justice among others.

Dr Musa who was speaking while delivering his paper presentation titled, “2023 Elections Atrocities in the Northwest: What we lost and how we can prevent Elections Atrocities in the Region”

He also cited the recent cashless policy introduced by the immediate past administration also contributed to insecurity and untimely death, especially among women folks.

He however called on government at all levels as well as relevant agencies to do the needful by developing an action plan that can deal with the issue.

Earlier in his remarks, the District head of Gagi community in the state, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, said the same way men need protection and such should be extended to women.

He said women and girls’ child constitute more than fifty per cent of the nation’s population and thereby cannot be jettisoned in any given society aiming for development.

He however appealed to the government at all levels to give women more opportunities in decision-making so as to tackle the menace of insecurities especially among youths.