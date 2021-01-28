Surge in contact lens-related eye complications worries OSN

THE Ophthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) has expressed concern on the surge in contact lens-related eye problems and therefore cautioned on the use of contact lenses.

OSN’s president, Dr Bade Ogundipe said inappropriate use and handling of contact lenses could cause serious damage to the cornea and consequently deterioration of vision on the affected eye or total blindness.

Dr Ogundipe, in a press release, jointly signed with the society’s general secretary, Dr Yinka Ologunsua, said complications often result from unregulated over-the-counter procurement of cosmetic contact lens, sharing of contact lens, extended-wear, inappropriate or lack of proper care of contact lens and right care of the eyes.

Ogundipe, while saying that society’s vision is a nation where no one is needlessly blind, declared that contact lens users should endeavour to have an appropriate pre-use test of their eyes by qualified professionals and get proper counsel on the use of contact lenses.

According to him, observance of sterile procedure while placing or removing the lens and proper care of the lenses with recommended solutions are also important to prevent complications that could arise from inappropriate handling of contact lenses.

According to him, “There was a case reported in one of our teaching hospitals where a student from a tertiary institution lost her eye following unsupervised use of cosmetic contact lens. So, a contact lens user must immediately report to the ophthalmologist for evaluation whenever discomfort is noticed or such symptoms as gritty sensation, tearing, pains or a drop in vision.

“We advocate strict adherence to the prescribed mode of use by the manufacturers, observance of proper hygiene, use of cleansing solutions and periodic check by an authorised caregiver. Where in doubt, you may wish to reach us by mail osn.national@gmail.com.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.