Supreme Court victory: Don’t see those in APC as enemies, Diri begs Bayelsans

The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has appealled to Bayelsans not to see those in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as enemies, explaining that they are there today but might return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tomorrow.

Senator Diri made this appeal at the special victory thanksgiving to mark February 13th, 2020, the day a five-man panel of the Supreme Court disqualified the then governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, who contested on the platform of the APC and declared him governor.

He equally appreciated all those who stood by him after the election and before the apex court ruling, especially the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, saying they allowed God to use them to make his dream of becoming governor a reality.

Speaking further, Diri expressed appreciation to God that the Justices proved that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man, adding that he would forever remain grateful and committed to serving the interest of the state and people.

He also urged the people of the state to always exude love and embrace one another irrespective of party affiliations, stressing that the development of the state was bigger than any group or individual consideration.

His words: “They say the judiciary is the last hope of the common man. For us, the judiciary was our last hope. We thank all those who contributed one way or another toward ensuring our victory.

“Let me again urge Bayelsans not to see those in APC as enemies. Today they are there but tomorrow they might be in PDP. As I speak, many of our brothers in the APC are returning to the PDP.”

Former President Jonathan, in his goodwill message, urged politicians to see politics as a means of developing the people and not warfare.

The former Nigerian leader stressed that at the end of every political context, politicians should sheathe their swords and work with the winner.

He commended Diri for his non-discriminatory style of politics, which he said has seen him embrace everybody regardless of political leanings.

He also called for support from people of the state to enable the Diri administration to succeed.

“My message today is that those of us in politics should learn to play politics as politics and not war. At the end of the process, let us come together and support whoever emerges winner.

“I thank our governor for opening his mind to accept everybody irrespective of the political divide. I urge him to do more,” Jonathan said.

Recounting his experience, the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, recalled that their hope was dashed but God served them to victory.

He said they are grateful to God and the people of the state for their solidarity during the difficult moments that led to the victory at the Supreme Court.

In their goodwill messages, Governors Seyi Makinde, Udom Emmanuel and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as well as Prince Secondus all commended Governor Diri for his strides in office and expressed confidence that he would transform the state while calling on Bayelsans to rally round him.

Delivering a sermon on the topic: “It is The Lord’s Doing,” Pastor Lazarus Muoka described Diri’s emergence as divine.

He noted that with a man there were limitations but with God, all things were possible and urged people of the state to turn to God for salvation.

Pastor Muoka commended the governor and the people for the attitude of thanksgiving and prayed that God would enable Diri to fulfil his purpose for the state.

Present at the event which held at the magnificent 15,000-seater Ecumenical Centre are Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, PDP governors of Bauchi, Akwa Ibom and Oyo, National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta, Senator Ita Enang, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Others present at the event include a member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon, Fred Agbedi, Hon. Sunday Katung alongside former and current National Assembly members, Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly and the state executive council.

