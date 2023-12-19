The National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) has urged that whatever judgement is delivered in respect of the Kano state governorship case before the Supreme Court should be accepted as the path of justice and not as a tool of causing violence and unnecessary crises in the state.

Addressing press on Tuesday at the state headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Journalists( NUJ) Kano, NAKSS Spokesman, Comrade Yahaya Usman Kabo, then sued for peace amidst protests and rumours generating tension in the ancient city of Kano.

“We also condemned in strong terms all efforts by some groups to put Kano into disrepute in the face of the world by painting the Nigerian Judiciary in bad light for not delivering judgement in their favor.

“This single unpatriotic act tarnishes the good image of Kano in particular and Nigeria at large.

“We therefore call on the public to remain calm and accept whatever judgement is passed by the Supreme Court on the Kano Governorship election tussle,” he said.

Kabo commended the Kano State Command of the Nigerian Police for maintaining peace and banning all forms of protests while calling on the public to take the path of peace.

“We also hailed the Kano Police Command for banning all forms of protests in the state to avoid the breakdown of law and order by some selfish individuals.

“We wish to commend the judiciary so far for protecting our nascent democracy and ensuring the rule of law in our country.

The body then called on the general public to remain calm and accept whatever judgement is delivered by the Supreme Court on Kano Governorship election tussle.

