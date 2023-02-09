By: Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The Abia State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, has described the Supreme Court judgement as saving the internal party democracy which was put under serious strain by anti-democratic forces.

The APC chairman in a statement said “At the end of it all, democracy has triumphed; the rule of law has taken its right course.

“We thank the Supreme Court Justices for stepping in to save internal party democracy, which was put under serious strain by anti-democratic forces.

“We have, once again, proved that we stand for and practice true democracy”.

Ononogbu further stated, “It has been a tortuous journey getting to this point where the Apex Court of the land has put to rest every doubts, disagreements and outright falsehood concocted to discredit our credible and transparent governorship primary of May 26, 2022.

“While we rejoice and are glad for the good things that our good Lord has done for us, let us not lose sight of the fact that Abia APC is ONE family. What has happened in our party was mere disagreement which is common occurrence in a family setting. It was not a fight. So, make no mistake about it: our stance is No victor, No vanquished.

“The most important thing now is that the disagreement has been resolved. We must come together as a family and pursue our collective interest. We must put away the bitterness and divisive politics of the past and embrace love, peace and togetherness”, the party said.

The Abia APC boss appealed to Dr. Uche Ogah and his supporters to “come home and reintegrate into the APC family”.

According to him, “We are eagerly waiting to receive them and accord them their rightful place as family members of Abia APC”.

