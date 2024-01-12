Following the judgement of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, expressed his determination to ensure Abia is reckoned with positively in the league of states in Nigeria, thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining firm in his resolve that the judiciary should be independent.

According to him, the President’s resolve not to interfere with the judiciary has brought about positive results in the country.

“I want to thank His Excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for remaining firm to the resolve that the judiciary should be independent.

“If he did not do that, perhaps, some of the judgements and verdicts that were given today may have been different. I want to encourage him to continue in that light. I believe that his non intervention in the judiciary has produced positive results in the country today.”

Recall that the Supreme Court on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Appeal Court Judgement, stating, “Membership of a party is a party is an internal Party affair” as well as rejecting in its entirety, the disputed Obingwa result.

Continuing, Otti congratulated his colleague Governors who also won their cases in court.

Also reacting, the Labour Party (LP) Chairman in the state, C. K. Igara, said citizens of the state expect nothing less, urging opposition to sheath their swords and support Otti to move the state forward.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Dr. Alwell Asiforo Okere, in his reaction, said “the Abia PDP also congratulates Governor Alex Otti on his victory at the Supreme Court. The decision of the Supreme Court upholding your declaration as the validly elected governor of Abia State has brought the case to an end. The Abia PDP encourages you to deliver on your campaign promises to the electorates and be assured that we would always offer incisive and constructive criticism to help redirect your government whenever it wants to stray.”

“And to the members of the PDP and the good people of Abia, we encourage you to support the new government and ensure that you hold it accountable at all times, so that it would be what it promised to be”, the party Chairman added.

The Accord Party candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, while reacting, pleaded with all stakeholders to set their differences aside and contribute their own quota to the development of Abia State in whatever way they can.

He charged Otti, stating that “to whom much is given, much is also expected. Now that the litigation is over, and the case has been finally settled by the Supreme Court, Abians expect nothing short of an unprecedented turnaround in every stratum of our state”.

Also reacting, an aide to Governor Otti, and Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions, Rev. Fr. Christian Uche Anokwuru, described the victory as “a divine affirmation of the people’s resounding choice”.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) in their reaction, congratulated Otti on his victory at the Supreme Court, demanding that “The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr Okey Ahaiwe and the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mr Ikechi Emenike, should apologize to Ndi-Abia for distracting Governor Alex Otti who the good people of Abia freely gave their mandate”, adding, ” Otti’s victory is a sign of more good things to come”.

According to its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the youths commended the judiciary “for defending democracy and for upholding the truth on whom the good people of Abia State gave their mandate.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE