In a monumental triumph for democracy, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) Cross River State chapter has described the victory of Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy as the validation of God’s judgment. This resounding endorsement marks a significant milestone in the state’s political landscape, affirming the will of the people and underscoring the legitimacy of their chosen leadership.

Governor Otu’s tenure has been characterized by a steadfast commitment to progress and development, making this judicial validation all the more poignant. His visionary governance has propelled Cross River State to new heights, fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and infrastructural advancements. The court’s decision is a testament to the governor’s dedication to public service and the positive impact he has had on the lives of the state’s residents.

The victory not only solidifies Governor Otu’s position but also underscores the importance of fair and transparent electoral processes. It sends a powerful message about the strength of democratic institutions and the value of upholding the rule of law. DNKI Cross River State chapter celebrates this well-deserved triumph. It stands as a beacon of democracy and progress, with Governor Otu and his deputy at the helm, steering the state toward an even brighter future.

Congratulations, your excellencies.

Peter A. Undiandeye, KSM, MON.

Patrol Guv’nor.